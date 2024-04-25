Personal lines broker boss Mike Crane exits LV
Mike Crane, managing director of LV Broker, has decided to leave the business and is being succeeded by portfolio pricing director Nicola George with immediate effect, Allianz has confirmed.
Crane, pictured, joined LV in 2008, initially building its commercial business prior to becoming MD in 2016.
Allianz bought LV’s general insurance business in 2017.
During his time at the provider he led the transfer of LV’s commercial business to the new owner and the switch of Allianz’s personal lines to LV.
Allianz completed the purchase of Legal & General’s general insurance business at the start of 2020.
In addition to his broker role, Crane oversaw the integration of the L&G GI business into
