Dual to open two UK offices as McGinn’s regional push gathers pace

Howden-owned managing general agent Dual will be opening two offices in the UK within a year, aiming for 12 to 15 staff in each to build its regional broker business, Insurance Age can reveal.

The final destinations are yet to be chosen; however, the firm is “scouting a few locations at the moment”, UK CEO Simon McGinn confirmed.

He started at the business on 1 January, having spent over 19 years at Allianz.

“I am here to bring my understanding of the retail business and regional marketplace to make sure we are able deliver our wares to more customers,” McGinn told Insurance Age.

“We will be building a regional presence in a number of locations over the coming years.”

