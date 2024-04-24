Insurance Age

Dual to open two UK offices as McGinn’s regional push gathers pace

An office building with a cloudy sky in the background
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Howden-owned managing general agent Dual will be opening two offices in the UK within a year, aiming for 12 to 15 staff in each to build its regional broker business, Insurance Age can reveal.

The final destinations are yet to be chosen; however, the firm is “scouting a few locations at the moment”, UK CEO Simon McGinn confirmed.

He started at the business on 1 January, having spent over 19 years at Allianz.

“I am here to bring my understanding of the retail business and regional marketplace to make sure we are able deliver our wares to more customers,” McGinn told Insurance Age.

“We will be building a regional presence in a number of locations over the coming years.”

Premium

The MGA had

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: