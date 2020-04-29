C-Quence unveils capacity deal with Zurich
MGA also launches Arag-backed legal expenses cover to its property and casualty product suite.
Digital MGA C-Quence has revealed that Zurich Insurance will provide further capacity for its management liability and stand-alone D&O products.
Jacqueline McNamee, founder and CEO of C-Quence, stated that the move will allow the MGA to broaden its financial lines proposition.
She added: “We are extremely pleased that Zurich has agreed to provide additional capacity for our Financial Lines products.
“Top rated capacity providers are key to our strategy of offering quality products and a market leading platform backed by A-rated capacity.”
Stephen Moss, Zurich head of specialty lines, commercial insurance UK, continued: “We have been impressed by the technological capabilities of their [C-Quence’s] C-Q Elements trading and underwriting platform which we believe provides a highly efficient and cost effective way of arranging cover for volume business. We look forward to a long and successful relationship.”
Product
Separately, the MGA stated that it has also added the option of Legal Expenses cover to its property and casualty product suite.
The cover is backed by legal expenses specialist Arag, on behalf of AmTrust Europe.
Insurance Age revealed in February that C-Quence’s P&C products were backed by NIG, ahead of their launch in March.
According to C-Quence the optional add-on includes a range of insured events such as employment issues, tax disputes, property damage claims, compliance and regulation issues and other specified risks.
Gregory Firnau, head of product development at C-Quence, commented: “When we launched our P&C product in March we indicated our intention to add a Legal Expenses coverage module.
“We are now thrilled to be partnering Arag who have an excellent reputation in this field. Not only are we able to offer a wide scope of cover, but also a range of phone-based support services that our policyholders can rely on to help prevent disputes arising.”
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Products
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Covid-19: Should all motor customers get a rebate?
- Covid-19: RSA faces legal action in BI dispute
- Covid-19: Hiscox Action Group gets funding for BI litigation
- Covid-19: Treasury Committee tells insurers to be clear and fair
- Covid-19: SME brokers eligible for government bounce back loans
- Covid-19: Total claims pay-outs expected to reach £1.2bn
- Covid-19: QBE latest provider facing legal action after denying BI claims