C-Quence unveils capacity deal with Zurich

MGA also launches Arag-backed legal expenses cover to its property and casualty product suite.

Digital MGA C-Quence has revealed that Zurich Insurance will provide further capacity for its management liability and stand-alone D&O products.

Jacqueline McNamee, founder and CEO of C-Quence, stated that the move will allow the MGA to broaden its financial lines proposition.

She added: “We are extremely pleased that Zurich has agreed to provide additional capacity for our Financial Lines products.

“Top rated capacity providers are key to our strategy of offering quality products and a market leading platform backed by A-rated capacity.”

Stephen Moss, Zurich head of specialty lines, commercial insurance UK, continued: “We have been impressed by the technological capabilities of their [C-Quence’s] C-Q Elements trading and underwriting platform which we believe provides a highly efficient and cost effective way of arranging cover for volume business. We look forward to a long and successful relationship.”

Product

Separately, the MGA stated that it has also added the option of Legal Expenses cover to its property and casualty product suite.

The cover is backed by legal expenses specialist Arag, on behalf of AmTrust Europe.

Insurance Age revealed in February that C-Quence’s P&C products were backed by NIG, ahead of their launch in March.

According to C-Quence the optional add-on includes a range of insured events such as employment issues, tax disputes, property damage claims, compliance and regulation issues and other specified risks.

Gregory Firnau, head of product development at C-Quence, commented: “When we launched our P&C product in March we indicated our intention to add a Legal Expenses coverage module.

“We are now thrilled to be partnering Arag who have an excellent reputation in this field. Not only are we able to offer a wide scope of cover, but also a range of phone-based support services that our policyholders can rely on to help prevent disputes arising.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.