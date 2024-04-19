Pen inks £150m social housing capacity deal with SiriusPoint

Pen Underwriting has announced a new long-term capacity deal with SiriusPoint.

The multi-year agreement will see SiriusPoint provide 100% capacity for Pen’s specialist social housing practice worth £150m in premiums.

Pen’s proposition covers the not-for-profit housing association sector, which owns, rents and manages residential accommodation and commercial properties, with insurance for buildings, incidental contents, property owners’ liability and terrorism.

Asked about who SiriusPoint will be replacing, a spokesperson said: “NIG, one of Pen’s current capacity providers