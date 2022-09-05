Coalition’s broker-only cyber offering goes live

As previously reported by Insurance Age, Coalition has partnered with Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty and will distribute its products via brokers.

The firm is targeting the UK’s SME sector and has a risk appetite encompassing businesses with up to £1bn of turnover.

Launched in the US in 2018 Coalition’s run rate gross written premium reached nearly $740m (£611.7m) this March with the company serving more than 160,000 customers.

The UK is the second market for the business outside of the