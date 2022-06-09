Burns and Wilcox eyes £60m-£65m in GWP

Kilpatrick told Insurance Age that the company had almost doubled in size and will get there by the end of this year.

Burns and Wilcox was formed in November 2019 when H.W Kaufman bought Barbican Protect and rebranded the entity.

The CEO said that Burns and Wilcox had seen some significant growth since 2019. He noted: “The ambition of the business is to grow that a lot more. We will hopefully be at about £60 to mid-£60m in gross written premiums this year. Our cousins in the States do $2bn. So