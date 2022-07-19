HSB creates new commercial division

HSB detailed that the creation of the commercial division is part of its customer experience strategy. In 2020, HSB changed its regional service model and introduced customer segment teams focused on providing more tailored support to brokers, insurers and MGAs.

The division will be headed-up by Terry Dyson, who has been appointed commercial director.

Dyson said: “Combining the expertise of these teams allows us to deepen customer relationships along the whole customer journey and marks an