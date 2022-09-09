People Moves: 5-9 September 2022

Featuring: Gallagher, Markel International, Aon, QBE

Gallagher bolsters claims team with senior appointment

Gallagher has appointed Phil Daly as claims director for its UK retail division.

Daly brings over 30 years of operations and claims experience and has recently worked with Hastings Direct and spent 20 years at Zurich.

In his new role, he will oversee all of Gallagher’s UK retail claims operations, working closely with its existing regional claims teams. He will report to chief