Hiscox launches broker extranet
Hiscox has launched a broker extranet claiming it is the first full cycle digital trading extranet built by an insurer that supports integration into brokers’ Acturis back office.
Along with the ability to source quotes the platform will enable brokers to fully manage clients’ policies, including new business, mid-term adjustments and renewals.
Key products including professional indemnity combined, CyberClear and new office combined.
Our new extranet has been created by brokers, for brokers. The functionality mirrors what’s most important to them and the result is a simple and intuitive platform that makes doing business with us easier. Jodi Cartwright
Jodi
