Insurance Age

Hiscox launches broker extranet

digital-6
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Hiscox has launched a broker extranet claiming it is the first full cycle digital trading extranet built by an insurer that supports integration into brokers’ Acturis back office.

Along with the ability to source quotes the platform will enable brokers to fully manage clients’ policies, including new business, mid-term adjustments and renewals.

Key products including professional indemnity combined, CyberClear and new office combined.

Our new extranet has been created by brokers, for brokers. The functionality mirrors what’s most important to them and the result is a simple and intuitive platform that makes doing business with us easier. Jodi Cartwright

Jodi

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Products

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: