Allianz partners with Coalition on UK cyber insurance

The UK offering will launch later this year.

Allianz will be the exclusive backer of Coalition’s UK cyber programme and as part of the package assume a share of all Coalition’s US non-admitted cyber book in a multi-year partnership.

Launched in 2018 Coalition’s run rate gross written premium reached nearly $740m (£611.7m) this March with the company serving more than 160,000 customers.

Protection

Scott Sayce, global head of cyber at Allianz said: “Cyber is one of the top risks for businesses