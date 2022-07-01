Coalition targets being core market player with broker only UK cyber insurance launch

The business revealed yesterday that it was entering the UK market in a partnership with Allianz. The arrangement also sees Allianz take a share of Coalition’s US cyber book.

The UK launch is scheduled for September.

Motta declined to put an “arbitrary premium figure” forward saying it was aiming at “getting as many customers” and “capturing” as much market share in the UK as it can.

The expansion marks Coalition’s first move outside of the US and Canada. Formed in 2017 it launched 1 January