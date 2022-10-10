Lloyd’s finishes cyber threat investigation and starts restoring online systems

Lloyd’s has found “no evidence” its systems were compromised following an investigation into a cyber threat.

As a result, Lloyd’s has started restoring external connectivity with the marketplace, having temporarily shut it down last Wednesday.

Lloyd’s expects to have all systems fully operational by this Wednesday.

A Lloyd’s spokesperson said: “Last week, unusual activity was detected on the Lloyd’s network. As a result, the proactive decision was made to take some systems offline and perform a cyber security investigation.

“This was led by a dedicated team and two specialist partners, Mandiant and