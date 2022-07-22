GRP-owned Newstead buys Crendon Insurance Brokers

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, is the second for Newstead since it was bought by Global Risk Partners in 2020.

Newstead snapped up local firm Alford Burton in March last year.

GRP detailed that Crendon specialises in commercial, construction, online retail, IP and data protection/cyber liability, and other niche markets where cover may be difficult to obtain.

The business was founded in 2004 and has offices in the Birmingham city centre.

Growth

Crendon managing director Neil McLauchlan