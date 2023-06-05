Insurance Age

Tokio Marine Kiln targets cyber growth with new division

cyber
Tokio Marine Kiln has set up a stand-alone cyber and enterprise risk division as part of its effort to expand its presence in the cyber market.

Led by Laila Khudairi, the unit consists of cyber, technology, and intellectual property specialisms.

The department previously formed part of TMK’s specialty division.

TMK has been writing cyber risk since 2006. It launched its flagship policies Cyber CTRL and Cyber CTRL Physical Damage in 2016.

Team

The provider confirmed that it will be making more appointments to the team.

It has added Luke Fardell to the new role of cyber security specialist this year. Cyber underwriters Luke Ogunlaja

