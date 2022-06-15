Lloyd & Whyte buys Naturesave Policies
The broker was founded 28-years ago and has a registered charity, The Naturesave Trust, which was set up in 1995.
Since then, it has donated more than £1m to the Trust. The donations are used to primarily to fund grants for environmental projects.
Insurance Age interviewed founder and CEO Matthew Criddle in July last year. At that time the business employed 12 people and had GWP of £3m. It covered homes, businesses, charities and offered professional indemnity, cyber, directors and officers
