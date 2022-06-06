Cyber insurance costs doubled in a year - Howden
The report said higher loss frequency and severity from ransomware had caused the supply-demand imbalance.
The annualised number of global ransomware incidents was up 235% in 2021 compared to 2019 and average US ransom payments rose by 370% over the same timeframe, Howden detailed.
According to the document, A Hard Reset 2.0, cyber has experienced the most extreme rate increases across the entire insurance market with average annualised increases in excess of 120%.
Executive director at
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insurer
Most read
- Video Q&A: Kingsbridge Insurance Brokers managing director Gary Williamson
- Opinion: D&I – how a difference can be made
- Dirty Martini cocktail chain owner files £4m BI legal case against QIC Europe
- Allianz agrees to sell majority stake in Russian operations
- JMG Group buys GS Group
- Blog: Chubb Masterpiece – The class of 1996
- Interview: Sue Langley, chair of Gallagher UK