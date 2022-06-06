Cyber insurance costs doubled in a year - Howden

The report said higher loss frequency and severity from ransomware had caused the supply-demand imbalance.

The annualised number of global ransomware incidents was up 235% in 2021 compared to 2019 and average US ransom payments rose by 370% over the same timeframe, Howden detailed.

According to the document, A Hard Reset 2.0, cyber has experienced the most extreme rate increases across the entire insurance market with average annualised increases in excess of 120%.

Executive director at