Verlingue reports £121,807 costs after cyber attack
The cost, which was listed as an exceptional item in the document, came to £363,161 in total but was mitigated by cyber insurance cover.
The directors noted in the document: “The costs relating to this incident have been recognised as extraordinary costs for a total amount of £363,161. However, the company benefits from insurance cover for this type of risk, an accrued income was also recognised at the end of 2021 in the amount of £241,356 and the net cost of £121,807 is included in operating
