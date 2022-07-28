Spring launches SME cyber cover
The cyber product offers protection against loss from a cyber incident and provides access to Beazley Cyber services including pre-breach and risk management services, the managing general agent detailed.
The specialist financial and professional lines MGA is part of Aston Lark which teamed up with Spring Partners in November 2020. It was rebranded as Spring Insure this March.
The cover is an addition to the existing product suite of financial institutions and directors and officers cover
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insurer
Most read
- UK General up for sale again
- FCA confirms 12-month implementation for Consumer Duty
- GRP achieves deal century with Woodward Markwell Insurance Brokers buy
- Concern raised over low rate of conduct reporting for GI staff
- Bill to mandate landlord insurance commission disclosure before Lords
- Consumer Duty timeline ambitious but achievable, says FCA
- Seventeen Group completes refinancing