Spring launches SME cyber cover

The cyber product offers protection against loss from a cyber incident and provides access to Beazley Cyber services including pre-breach and risk management services, the managing general agent detailed.

The specialist financial and professional lines MGA is part of Aston Lark which teamed up with Spring Partners in November 2020. It was rebranded as Spring Insure this March.

The cover is an addition to the existing product suite of financial institutions and directors and officers cover