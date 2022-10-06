Lloyd’s cuts off online delegated authority platforms amid cyber threat

Lloyd’s took swift action yesterday to safeguard its online security by resetting its systems and switching off all external connectivity after discovering “unusual activity” on its network.

A Lloyd’s spokesperson declined comment on whether the platforms had been turned back on today.

Although the source of the activity is not yet clear, Lloyd’s has been vocal in its support of sanctions on Russia, making it a potential target for cyber attacks.

The spokesperson said: “Lloyd’s has detected unusual activity on its network and we are investigating the issue.

“As a precautionary measure, we are resetting the Lloyd’s network and systems. All external connectivity has been turned off