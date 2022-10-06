Lloyd’s cuts off online delegated authority platforms amid cyber threat
Lloyd’s took swift action yesterday to safeguard its online security by resetting its systems and switching off all external connectivity after discovering “unusual activity” on its network.
A Lloyd’s spokesperson declined comment on whether the platforms had been turned back on today.
Although the source of the activity is not yet clear, Lloyd’s has been vocal in its support of sanctions on Russia, making it a potential target for cyber attacks.
The spokesperson said: “Lloyd’s has detected unusual activity on its network and we are investigating the issue.
“As a precautionary measure, we are resetting the Lloyd’s network and systems. All external connectivity has been turned off
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- Aviva strikes £100m-per-year capacity deal with Pen Underwriting
- Ardonagh Specialty to buy Oxford Insurance Group
- FCA mixes praise for insurers on BI claims handling with concerns and lessons to be learned
- Aviva still has fizz in broker personal lines friendships after Lemonade deal, says Hemming
- FOI reveals FCA insurance investigations running into thousands of days for firms and individuals
- Insurance veteran teams up with iRevolution bosses for M&A vehicle
- Ex-broker wins age discrimination case after boss told him he’d been around ‘as long as Pontius Pilate’