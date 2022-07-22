Beazley delivers improved COR but profits down on investment returns

Despite the improvement pre-tax profit slumped to $22.3m (£18.7m) compared to $167.3m for the start of 2021.

The provider explained that it faced a net investment loss in 2022 of $193m versus a profit of $83.6m last year.

Gross written premiums were up 26% year-on-year to $2.55bn.

Adrian Cox, CEO of Beazley commented: “We have maintained the momentum of the second half of 2021 with gross premiums increasing by 26% alongside better than expected claims experience. A challenging investment