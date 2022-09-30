Aviva to open up HNW distribution to regional brokers in 2023

Aviva will be targeting additional high net worth underwriting capacity next year at regional independent brokers who “tend to have a handful of cases”, Gareth Hemming, managing director of UKGI distribution & SME has told Insurance Age.

“They will have probably a number of clients, but not a significant book, who are connected to their commercial customers. That is where we will go,” he commented.

The insurer announced the purchase of Axa XL’s private client business in March last year and followed it up last month by penning a deal to snap up Azur Underwriting’s high net worth personal lines business in the UK and Ireland.

Hemming noted that the former Axa XL business had been well integrated with “retention in the low 90s”