Lloyd’s cyber probe ‘advanced’ but online systems remain in shutdown

Lloyd’s external connectivity remains in shutdown as it continues to investigate the cyber threat that emerged last week.

Lloyd’s took swift action on Wednesday when it reset systems and switched off all external connectivity after discovering “unusual activity” on its network.

The cause of the cyber threat is not yet clear, but Lloyd’s has been vocal in its support of sanctions on Russia, making it a potential target for cyber attacks.

A Lloyd’s spokesperson updated: “Following unusual activity detected on the Lloyd’s network, we are now at an advanced point in our investigations.

“These have been conducted by