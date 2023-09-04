Insurance Age

Stuart Reid adds MGA to his NED portfolio

Stuart Reid
Insurtech MGA, Qlaims, has recruited Stuart Reid as a non-executive director.

Reid has spent more than 35 years in the industry as CEO at Stuart Alexander; CEO and executive chair at Bluefin; and CEO of UK Retail at A J Gallagher.

He has also held industry roles such as deputy chair of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, chair of Biba’s large broker committee, vice president of the Chartered Insurance Institute and chair of the CII Broking Faculty.

He currently holds roles as chair at Partners& and Pikl and a non-executive director at Harbour Underwriting.

