Adler Fairways parent adds two to leadership team

UKGI Group, the parent company of Adler Fairways, has appointed Millie Smith as group development director and Kelly Finney-Hughes as head of operations.

Smith has been tasked with leading business development and driving “strategic transformation” across the organisation.

The business said her focus will include enhancing customer engagement, identifying growth opportunities, and cross-functional collaboration across the group.

Her career includes Partners& where she served as marketing manager, and most recently Macbeth Insurance Brokers where she was marketing director.

Finney-Hughes has held senior operations and business development positions