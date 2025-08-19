Broker Expo 2025 Countdown: Aspray’s Ian Anderson
As we count down to Broker Expo in October we caught up with Ian Anderson, business development manager at exhibitor Aspray, who explains how brokers can add more value for clients without adding to their workloads.
Why should delegates come and visit your stand?
Looking to add more value for your clients without adding to your workload?
Aspray supports brokers across the UK by handling property damage claims on behalf of their clients. From initial damage to final reinstatement, we take care of the entire process, keeping your clients informed and satisfied while freeing up time to let the brokers get on with what they do best.
Visit our stand to discover how partnering with Aspray can strengthen your service offering.
While you’re there, why not take a break and show off your skills on our retro Space Invaders arcade?
There’s a prize up for grabs for the highest score of the day. Game on!
There has been a lot of talk about 2025 being a softer, more competitive marketplace, what advice do you give colleagues to help them gain an advantage when looking to close deals?
In a more competitive and potentially softer market, our advice is simple: lead with value and clarity. Speed, communication and trust are key differentiators.
For us at Aspray, that means responding quickly to enquiries, clearly setting expectations, and following through with outstanding service. In a competitive market, those who stay consistent and proactive will stand out.
Is AI all a load of hype, the future of insurance, or something in between?
AI is a key part of the future of insurance. Its ability to deliver faster analysis can support a more consistent and objective approach for both insurers and policyholders.
Beyond speed, AI’s capacity to identify trends and make accurate predictions from large volumes of data has the potential to improve processes across the sector. This can lead to better preparedness, more efficient claims handling, and ultimately a stronger experience for the policyholder.
Outside of AI, what do you see as being the biggest factor that will help sustain a successful UK broking market over the next five years?
Strategic partnerships will play a vital role in sustaining a successful broking market over the next five years. As customer expectations rise and the regulatory landscape evolves, brokers who align with trusted partners can expand their service offering, improve efficiency, and strengthen client relationships.
Collaboration will be key. By working with specialist providers, brokers can focus on what they do best while delivering more comprehensive support to their clients – something that will become increasingly important in a competitive market.
Broker Expo is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, what were you doing when you were 20?
When I was 20, I was probably an insurance nightmare. I was at university, living in a shared house, and definitely not thinking about things like home insurance or what to do if something went wrong. I’m not even sure I knew what was covered back then.
It’s funny to look back, because now I spend my time helping people through claims and making sure they get the support I never would have known to ask for at that age. Safe to say, things have changed a bit.
What are your expectations for the UK broker market next year and how are you planning to make sure your business has a positive 2026?
I expect to see continued consolidation in the broker market, with more independent firms joining networks or becoming part of larger groups. This shift presents both challenges and opportunities.
At Aspray, we’re focused on maintaining strong relationships across the market and ensuring our service continues to add clear value. By staying flexible, delivering consistently for policyholders, and supporting our broker partners, we’re positioning ourselves for continued growth in 2026 and beyond.
Aspray is exhibiting at the Broker Expo at the Birmingham NEC on the 9th October. It is free for brokers to attend, so sign up now by clicking here.
