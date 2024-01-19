People Moves: 15 – 19 January 2024

Keep up to date with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featured: Dale Underwriting, HDI, Generis, Marsh, TL Dallas, Metier, Fenchurch Law and MIB.

Dale Underwriting appoints Andrew Carter

Andrew Carter has joined Dale Underwriting Partners as class underwriter for energy and liability insurance and will report to head of energy Matt Holmes.

He will be based in London and be responsible for building out DUP’s entry into marine and energy liability business lines.

Carter brings almost thirty years of experience to the roles and joins from Markel