Insurance Age

First fall in years as UK commercial pricing slips 1% in Q3

down arrows
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Pricing in the UK commercial insurance market fell by 1% in the third quarter of 2023, ending years of market hardening, research by Marsh has revealed.

The 1% drop reversed a 1% rise in Q2, which at the time was the lowest rate of increase since the end of 2018.

The UK measure previously peaked at 44% price hardening in Q4 2020.

The overall Q3 decline was driven by a 9% reduction in UK financial and professional lines. While all other lines showed marginal upticks, they were not enough to offset this in the composite result.

Financial and professional lines have now dropped by four quarters in a row, with the latest fall the largest yet

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: