People Moves: 24 – 28 June 2024
Keep up to date with personnel moves within the insurance industry.
Featuring: LMA, BMS, Chaucer, Consilium, Accenture, and Marsh Mclennan.LMA makes four senior appointments
The Lloyd’s Market Association has added four senior leaders to its board - Chaucer Group CEO Richard Milner, chief claims officer at MS Amlin Clare Constable, Atrium CEO John Fowle, and CEO of Nephila Syndicate Adam Beatty.
Rob Callan, Mark Graham and Martyn Rodden have stepped down from the board.
Sheila Cameron, CEO of the LMA, said: “The new members bring a wealth of experience and
More on People
Insurance broker enters Love Island villa
Trey Norman, commercial insurance broker at One Call, entered the Love Island villa this week.
Optio takes Soni from Axa as CEO
Specialty managing general agent Optio Group has swooped for Axa UK commercial director Deepak Soni as its new CEO.
Sompo adds Axa XL broker boss Allan Murley with regional remit
Sompo has recruited Allan Murley as head of UK insurance distribution from Axa XL to join in the fourth quarter of the year.
Tyler appointed Academy CEO as Normand exits
Academy Insurance Services has named Martin Tyler CEO as Gilles Normand steps down to move into a non-executive career.
CII opens for applications to 13th year of New Generation Programme
The Chartered Insurance Institute is seeking the industry’s rising stars for its 2024 New Generation Programme.
Ex-Aviva CEO Winslow raids former employer again
Direct Line Group has named Maz Bown as group chief risk officer, subject to regulatory approval, joining from Aviva where she was chief risk officer, UK General Insurance and Health.
Meet the MGA: Kova Professions
Having worked in both the insurer and MGA sectors, as well as the FCA, Kate Albert has a well-rounded view of the market. The Kova Professions CEO and founder explains to Jonathan Swift why service has become a point of difference in setting apart her start-up from more established rivals.
Cowens MD aims for minimum 10% income growth this year
Mark Wilson, managing director of Cowens Group’s general insurance division, told Insurance Age he would be “disappointed” if income didn't grow by at least 10% by the end of the year.
