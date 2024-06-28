People Moves: 24 – 28 June 2024

Keep up to date with personnel moves within the insurance industry.

Featuring: LMA, BMS, Chaucer, Consilium, Accenture, and Marsh Mclennan.

LMA makes four senior appointments

The Lloyd’s Market Association has added four senior leaders to its board - Chaucer Group CEO Richard Milner, chief claims officer at MS Amlin Clare Constable, Atrium CEO John Fowle, and CEO of Nephila Syndicate Adam Beatty.

Rob Callan, Mark Graham and Martyn Rodden have stepped down from the board.

Sheila Cameron, CEO of the LMA, said: “The new members bring a wealth of experience and