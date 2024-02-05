UK commercial pricing flat in Q4 – Marsh

UK commercial insurance pricing was flat in the final quarter of 2023 having posted its first fall in years in Q3, according to the latest research by Marsh.

The absence of movement in the composite rate was in contrast to a 2% rise globally.

The breakdown of the level UK pricing revealed a 6% drop in financial and professional lines being balanced in the overall picture by small upticks across property and casualty.

The financial and professional lines result was the fifth quarterly decline in a row, however was not as severe as the previous quarter when the reduction totalled 9%.

Competition

The latest numbers were driven by directors and officers