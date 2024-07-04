Steve White, Ardonagh, AbbeyAutoline, Thomas Carroll and Howden among BIA 2024 broker winners

Former British Insurance Brokers’ Association CEO Steve White was honoured with the Achievement Award at last night’s British Insurance Awards.

Collecting his trophy White told the 1400 guests in attendance at The Royal Albert Hall: “Let me share with you a simple football analogy. No manager ever won a major award with a poor side; it was my privilege and honour to lead a quite fantastic team at Biba over a 10-year period.

“They did and continue to do some amazing work, not just on behalf of the members but also on behalf the larger general insurance sector.”

Other broking winners at the event hosted by sister title Insurance Post includ