Steve White, Ardonagh, AbbeyAutoline, Thomas Carroll and Howden among BIA 2024 broker winners

Steve White BIA 2024
Former British Insurance Brokers’ Association CEO Steve White was honoured with the Achievement Award at last night’s British Insurance Awards.

Collecting his trophy White told the 1400 guests in attendance at The Royal Albert Hall: “Let me share with you a simple football analogy. No manager ever won a major award with a poor side; it was my privilege and honour to lead a quite fantastic team at Biba over a 10-year period.

“They did and continue to do some amazing work, not just on behalf of the members but also on behalf the larger general insurance sector.”

Other broking winners at the event hosted by sister title Insurance Post includ

FCA trims broker fees hike to 9.3%

The Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed it is raising the financial contribution of the general insurance mediation fee block by 9.3% for 2024/25, down from its initial projection of a 9.8% increase.

Trudgill: One year as Biba CEO

Graeme Trudgill, CEO of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, looks to tackle challenges facing brokers as he celebrates a year in the role.

