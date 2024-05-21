Brown & Brown retail CEO Carter exits

The CEO of Brown & Brown’s retail division Duncan Carter has left the business, Insurance Age can reveal.

A spokesperson for the broker confirmed that Carter had departed “as it nears the end of the latest stage of its transformation”.

The spokesperson added that details of the leadership structure in retail for “the next phase” will be announced in the next few weeks, and that Carter had left with “our best wishes for the future”.

In August 2021 it was announced that Carter, pictured, was joining Brown & Brown [then known as GRP] reporting to group CEO, Mike Bruce.

Ex-Marsh and Allianz

Prior to GRP, he