Brown & Brown retail CEO Carter exits

Duncan Carter, CEO retail at Global Risk Partners
The CEO of Brown & Brown’s retail division Duncan Carter has left the business, Insurance Age can reveal.

A spokesperson for the broker confirmed that Carter had departed “as it nears the end of the latest stage of its transformation”.

The spokesperson added that details of the leadership structure in retail for “the next phase” will be announced in the next few weeks, and that Carter had left with “our best wishes for the future”.

In August 2021 it was announced that Carter, pictured, was joining Brown & Brown [then known as GRP] reporting to group CEO, Mike Bruce.

Ex-Marsh and Allianz

Prior to GRP, he

More on People

Brokers, are you sure you don’t have a D&I problem?

Why is Link – the LGBTQ+ insurance network – at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association Conference next week? Because it wants to support brokers on diversity and inclusion, according to co-chair Maxim Cook and committee member Erik Johnson.

