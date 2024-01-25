Revenue up 8% at Marsh in 2023

Marsh boosted annual revenue by 8% to $11.38bn (£8.94bn) in 2023, as profits at parent Marsh McLennan grew.

Annual revenue for Marsh’s EMEA division, within which the UK sits, was up 9% year-on-year to $3.26bn.

On a group-wide basis, including the likes of Guy Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver Wyman, the global giant posted revenue of $22.74bn, an increase of 10% compared with 2022.

Profit after tax at Marsh McLennan rose from $3.05bn to $3.76bn.

Outstanding year

Marsh McLennan CEO John Doyle highlighted “a strong finish to another outstanding year”.

“Our results and investments have us well positioned for 2024