Revenue up 8% at Marsh in 2023
Marsh boosted annual revenue by 8% to $11.38bn (£8.94bn) in 2023, as profits at parent Marsh McLennan grew.
Annual revenue for Marsh’s EMEA division, within which the UK sits, was up 9% year-on-year to $3.26bn.
On a group-wide basis, including the likes of Guy Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver Wyman, the global giant posted revenue of $22.74bn, an increase of 10% compared with 2022.
Profit after tax at Marsh McLennan rose from $3.05bn to $3.76bn.
Marsh McLennan CEO John Doyle highlighted “a strong finish to another outstanding year”.
“Our results and investments have us well positioned for 2024
