UK pricing continues down – Marsh

Insurance rates in the UK fell 3% in the second quarter of 2024, continuing on the downwards trajectory from the previous three months, according to the latest research by Marsh.

UK commercial insurance prices had fallen 2% in Q1.

The latest Global Market Insurance Index revealed UK declines in property, financial & professional lines and cyber while casualty was flat.

The broking giant detailed property rates dropped 2%, reversing an identical uplift in the previous quarter.

With more underwriters considering individual risk profiles, there was increased competition for cases seen by insurers as having high-quality risk management, Marsh noted.

Downturn

The financial and