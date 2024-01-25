Nick Harris to leave Marsh

Nick Harris is no longer taking up the role as CEO of UK retail and will be leaving the broker.

The global giant had announced in September that Harris’s remit would cover Marsh’s UK commercial, corporate and risk management client segments as well as advisory services, however the situation has now changed in a development first revealed by Insurance Insider.

Alistair Fraser’s role as CEO of Marsh commercial and corporate, including the UK network of more than 40 offices, was to remain unchanged reporting to Harris.

Insurance Age understands the CEO of UK retail role is not being filled.

Har