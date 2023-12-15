People Moves: 11 – 15 December 2023

Follow the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: Liberty, Sompo International, Konsileo, Ardonagh, Allianz Commercial and Marsh.

Liberty has promoted Patrick Bravery

Patrick Bravery has been named as head of construction at Liberty Special Markets and will report to Melanie O’Neill, chief underwriting officer.

In this role, Bravery will oversee the London construction book and will work closely with product leaders across the region.

He has over two decades of underwriting experience. Since joining Liberty in 2015, Bravery has