Financial uncertainty ranked as the biggest concern for UK businesses, according to Marsh

Companies across the UK are the most concerned about the impact of financial uncertainty (34%) over the next year, knocking people-related risks (31%) off the top spot, according to the 2023 Marsh UK Business Risk Report.

The data was gained from more than 2,100 UK businesses with turnover of £100,000 and £500m per year between May and June 2023.

It is the third year that Marsh UK has carried out the report with the aim of surveying how circumstances over the previous 12 months have impacted risk appetite and the approach to risk management.

Financial resilience

Marsh UK reported that the top risk facing UK businesses is financial uncertainty, at 34%, due to increasing inflation, raw material costs and energy