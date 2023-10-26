Insurance Age

Financial uncertainty ranked as the biggest concern for UK businesses, according to Marsh


    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Companies across the UK are the most concerned about the impact of financial uncertainty (34%) over the next year, knocking people-related risks (31%) off the top spot, according to the 2023 Marsh UK Business Risk Report.

The data was gained from more than 2,100 UK businesses with turnover of £100,000 and £500m per year between May and June 2023.

It is the third year that Marsh UK has carried out the report with the aim of surveying how circumstances over the previous 12 months have impacted risk appetite and the  approach to risk management.

Financial resilience

Marsh UK reported that the top risk facing UK businesses is financial uncertainty, at 34%, due to increasing inflation, raw material costs and energy

