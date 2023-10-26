Financial uncertainty ranked as the biggest concern for UK businesses, according to Marsh
Companies across the UK are the most concerned about the impact of financial uncertainty (34%) over the next year, knocking people-related risks (31%) off the top spot, according to the 2023 Marsh UK Business Risk Report.
The data was gained from more than 2,100 UK businesses with turnover of £100,000 and £500m per year between May and June 2023.
It is the third year that Marsh UK has carried out the report with the aim of surveying how circumstances over the previous 12 months have impacted risk appetite and the approach to risk management.Financial resilience
Marsh UK reported that the top risk facing UK businesses is financial uncertainty, at 34%, due to increasing inflation, raw material costs and energy
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Data and Rankings
Regulation and heavy workloads causing rising broker stress, survey finds
According to the latest Broker Wellbeing Survey, published to coincide with World Mental Health Day, almost four out of five brokers have felt stressed at work in the past year.
Top 100 UK Insurance Brokers 2023: Analysis
What have been some of the most significant themes in the UK broker market over the past 12 months? John Needham and Will Lanyon from PKF Littlejohn, explore the impact of some of the main macroeconomic developments on industry trends such as M&A activity and market concentration.
The stats: Q3 - Feeling the squeeze as commercial continues to climb
Recent figures for Q3 from Acturis show policyholders remain under intense pressure as premiums rise across all business classes, reports Rachel Gordon
NMU takes the crown in Age’s 2022 Broker Satisfaction Survey
Brokers have voted NMU as their preferred commercial lines insurer in this year’s Insurance Age Broker Satisfaction survey, with Covéa Insurance in second place and CFC Underwriting in third.
Roll of honour - brokers reveal UK’s best commercial lines insurers
Exclusive research from Insurance Age places NMU first, with Covéa Insurance and CFC Underwriting in close contention, Rachel Goron reports.
Top 75 UK Brokers: Introduction
Welcome to the new look Top 75 UK Insurance Brokers which Insurance Age has put together with the help of Insuramore.
Top 75 UK Brokers: Analysis
2021 has been another fascinating year for the UK broker market. John Needham and Will Lanyon from PKF Littlejohn, an accountancy firm that focuses on the insurance industry, look at some of the main trends – including ownership, M&A activity, market concentration and sector specialism
FOI reveals increase in cyber breach incidents reported to FCA by brokers
A Freedom of Information request by Insurance Age has revealed that the number of cyber breach incidents reported to the Financial Conduct Authority has increased for insurance intermediaries but dropped for regulated firms altogether.