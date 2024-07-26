People Moves: 22 – 26 July 2024

Keep up to date with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: Russell Scanlan, IQUW, BLW Insurance Brokers, Marsh, Howden, RSA, BMS Group UK and Allianz.

Russell Scanlan appoints commercial account handler

Allan Raven has joined Russell Scanlan’s Wellington Circus team as commercial account handler with over 37 years of experience.

Raven will focus on new businesses and renewals, with the aim to branch into larger commercial accounts when required.

Raven commented: “When I was offered the opportunity here, I jumped at the chance to join a specialist