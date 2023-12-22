Analysis: Aon’s £10.6bn NFP takeover not enough for it to replace Marsh as largest global broker

Aon’s £10.6bn acquisition of NFP earlier this week will not be enough to help it supplant Marsh McLennan as the world’s largest broker, according to a report.

Analysis from Insuramore indicates that Aon’s acquisition of NFP, announced on 20th December 2023, will have a “significant effect” on the insurance broking sector, representing the largest deal ever announced in the global insurance broking sector.

However, while for total broking activity, its global market share would move up from 7.6% to 8.8% it would remain in second place behind Marsh McLennan.

According to Insuramore’s global rankings of insurance broking and MGA/MGU groups, which were last