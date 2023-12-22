Insurance Age

Analysis: Aon’s £10.6bn NFP takeover not enough for it to replace Marsh as largest global broker

Globe closeup
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Aon’s £10.6bn acquisition of NFP earlier this week will not be enough to help it supplant Marsh McLennan as the world’s largest broker, according to a report.

Analysis from Insuramore indicates that Aon’s acquisition of NFP, announced on 20th December 2023, will have a “significant effect” on the insurance broking sector, representing the largest deal ever announced in the global insurance broking sector.

However, while for total broking activity, its global market share would move up from 7.6% to 8.8% it would remain in second place behind Marsh McLennan.

According to Insuramore’s global rankings of insurance broking and MGA/MGU groups, which were last

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Broker

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: