Theo Duchen, Lea Cheesbrough, Partners& and Marsh win big at UK Broker Awards 2023

Theo Duchen
    Insurance Age staff

Hailed as “a true technology entrepreneur”, Theo Duchen, co-founder of Acturis, pictured, won the Achievement Awards at the 2023 UK Broker Awards last night at the VOX, NEC, Birmingham.

In front of a crowd of more than 400 people, presenter Aurie Styla called up Partners& three times to pick up the Commercial Broker of the Year, Training Award and overall Broker of the Year prizes.

Marsh and Allclear were also double winners on a night where Lea Cheesbrough, managing director, Movo Partnership was crowned Broker Personality of the Year.

FULL LIST OF NOMINEES AND WINNERS Broker Start-Up Award Centricity Corporate Insurance – Winner Evolution Risk Group Factor Risk

