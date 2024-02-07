Tokio Marine to acquire MGA brand and staff from Marsh

Tokio Marine HCC International has reached an agreement with Marsh Specialty UK to onboard certain employees of Lavaretus Underwriting.

The transition is expected to be completed shortly after quarter one 2024.

Since 2010, TMHCCI has served as the lead insurance provider to the managing general agent. The two teams are expected to be incorporated upon when the transaction is completed.

We have been lead capacity provider to Lavaretus for a number of years, so we know its profitable book, discerning risk appetite, and its team very well.Simon Shrimpton, head of marine at TMHCCI

Lavaretus underwrites a range of niche and specialist