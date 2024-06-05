Insurance Age

TL Dallas grows Scottish presence buying Marsh Commercial’s Highlands and Islands business

Polly Staveley, managing director, TL Dallas
    • By Rosie Simms

TL Dallas has signed up to buy Marsh Commercial’s business in the Highlands and Islands of Scotland, with the deal expected to close in August.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. As part of the purchase, TL Dallas will acquire Marsh Commercial’s teams in Elgin, Inverness and Kirkwall, adding to its existing business in the Highlands and Islands.

TL Dallas currently has a team of over 165 with offices spanning the UK. The Bradford-headquartered broker first expanded into Scotland in 1993 when it opened an office in Shetland. 

In 2000, the company opened a second office in Falkirk, before expanding into both Glasgow and

