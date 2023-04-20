Brokers show lack of urgency towards net zero

According to research from Ecclesiastical, only two in five national brokers have set a net zero target.

In its second annual survey of brokers’ attitudes to net zero, the insurer found the number of broker firms that set a net zero target has risen slightly since last year, but lack of concern remains, particularly among smaller firms.

Only 10% of regional brokers, up from 5% last year, and 4% of provincial brokers, have made a net zero commitment.

For the second year running, Ecclesiastical’s research suggests the main barrier to setting a target is that 51% of brokers do not currently have the