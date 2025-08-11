Brokers voice mounting underinsurance worries in non-standard market

A survey by Prestige Underwriting has revealed an uptick among brokers concerned about non-standard customers risking underinsurance.

The managing general agent found 92% of brokers believe that more non-standard customers are potentially underinsured due to efforts to economise on insurance costs.

The figure, in the latest edition of Prestige Underwriting’s Non-Standard Survey, was drawn from 99 UK brokers surveyed in February-March and more recently July to August.

The result was higher than a year ago when it stood at 89%.

According to the MGA, the prevailing consensus is that premiums have yet to realign with policyholder