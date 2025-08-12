Broker Expo 2025 Countdown: Iprism’s Ian Lloyd

As we countdown to Broker Expo in October we caught up with Ian Lloyd, CEO of exhibitor Iprism, explains why delegates should visit its stand to learn more about how effortless it can be to place risks with the right MGA on your side.

You are exhibiting at the 2025 Broker Expo – why should delegates come and visit your stand?

Because Iprism are not just there to talk – they’re there to listen. Iprism is built around partnership, and our stand is where you’ll meet the people who bring that to life. Whether you’re after digital simplicity, or a solution to that tricky-to-place risk, we’ll show you how effortless it can be with the right MGA on your side. Plus, you won’t leave empty-handed.

There has been a lot of talk about 2025 being a softer, more competitive marketplace. What advice do you give colleagues to help them gain an advantage when looking to close deals?

In a competitive market, service becomes the differentiator. Our advice? Be faster, clearer, and more human. That’s what brokers need. It’s not always about price – it’s about confidence. Know your product inside out, keep your promises, and focus on building trust that lasts beyond the first quote.

Is AI all a load of hype, the future of insurance, or something in between?

Somewhere in between – but closer to the future. AI isn’t here to replace relationships; it’s here to support them. Used right, it can help speed up processes, improve risk selection, and reduce friction. But insurance will always be a people business.

Outside of AI , what do you see as being the biggest factor that will help sustain a successful UK broking market over the next five years?

Adaptability. The ability to evolve with the needs of clients, regulation, and the wider world. Brokers who stay curious, keep learning, and partner with providers who genuinely invest in tech, talent and trust – they’ll be the ones still thriving five years from now.

Broker Expo is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. What were you doing when you were 20?

Funnily enough Iprism turns 20 this year too, and at 20, we’re still ambitious – but a little wiser, a lot sharper, and still just getting started.

As for me, 20 years ago, at 18 years old, I’d just started my first job in insurance – no idea where it would lead, just eager to learn. Fast forward 20 years, and I’m incredibly proud (and still a bit surprised!) to be CEO of Iprism, working alongside some of the best people in the business.

What are your expectations for the UK broker market next year and how are you planning to make sure your business has a positive 2026?

We expect continued pressure on pricing, rising expectations from clients, and an increasing demand for digital speed with a human touch.

To stay ahead, we’re doubling down on platform investment, strengthening our underwriting teams, and launching new products to support brokers where they need it most. For us, 2026 starts with the partnerships we build now.

