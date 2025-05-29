National brokers lead the way on climate guidance with regional firms lagging

Two-thirds of regional and provincial brokers do not provide any climate-related guidance to clients, according to research by Ecclesiastical, while the same amount (65%) of national brokers do, Insurance Age can reveal.

The fourth annual survey of 250 brokers by the insurer found that two in five (39%) national brokers say climate is integrated into risk management discussions, while a third share climate related news and developments.

A quarter (23%) of national brokers are speaking to their clients about insurers’ climate positions, while 21% say they are providing advice and guidance about how clients can reduce their direct impacts.

However, only nine per cent of brokers said they felt confident advising