Allianz warns SMEs of the risk of underinsurance in summer

Allianz has warned of the "genuine risk of underinsurance" as it found 34% of SMEs don’t adapt their insurance levels to accommodate fluctuations in seasonality.

It noted business owners understand their busiest season, but may not be fully prepared.

A company may need to increase its stock levels in line with expected demand, but the greater stock could require increase insurance cover, Allianz explained

Summer was cited as the busiest season for