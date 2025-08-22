Allianz launches sustainable commercial property claims initiative

Allianz UK has partnered with Evoque Group, a supplier specialising in zero-to-landfill solutions, to help its commercial property claims team to identify items that can be salvaged, repurposed, or disposed in an environmentally responsible manner.

Allianz claimed the deal comes as part of the insurers commitment to integrate sustainability into core business decisions and create more sustainable claims journeys.

Through the partnership the insurer added damaged materials will be handled responsibly and items unsuitable for salvage are disposed of sustainably, reducing the amount of waste transferred to landfill.

Allianz noted the salvage value minus costs and fees, will be credited back to the claim reducing overall claims costs.

In 2024