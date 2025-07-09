Interview: Georgina Davis, head of regional market for the Midlands, South West and Wales at Zurich

In her first interview since taking up the post of head of regional market for the Midlands, South West and Wales at Zurich, Georgina Davis tells Insurance Age about the goal of smashing the 30% growth target and her route to the “coming home” role.

Davis was promoted in May, and has been tasked with delivering the gross written premium growth across SME and mid-market.

It is an interesting time, and even more challenging, given rates are falling, she acknowledges.

“It’s super exciting. I see it as an opportunity for sure,” she says.

No matter what I do, I can’t help but be authentic, and I do truly believe that’s helped me engage with people from all walks of life.

“We’ve obviously got big growth targets. I don’t want to just hit them. I want