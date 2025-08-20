 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Insurance market urged to address subsidence claims skills gap

Flats on brick_subsidence
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Claims Consortium Group has called on the insurance industry to invest in initiatives to attract and train talent now to prevent a subsidence claims skills crisis.

The specialist claims management, insurance technology, and weather data provider explained existing skills shortages have already resulted in wage inflation and recruitment challenges across the claims sector. It added insurers are increasingly expressing concern over future capacity.

CCG has written an open letter to the UK education sector and universities that specialise in building surveying degrees in response to the widening skills gap in the subsidence claims sector.

There is a real need

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Meshed team 2025
AI insurance broker launches backed by Aviva

Meshed, an artificial intelligence insurance broker, has launched following a pre-seed funding round of £950,000, backed by Aviva via Founders Factory and venture capital funds Haatch, along with angels.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: