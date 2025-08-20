Insurance market urged to address subsidence claims skills gap
Claims Consortium Group has called on the insurance industry to invest in initiatives to attract and train talent now to prevent a subsidence claims skills crisis.
The specialist claims management, insurance technology, and weather data provider explained existing skills shortages have already resulted in wage inflation and recruitment challenges across the claims sector. It added insurers are increasingly expressing concern over future capacity.
CCG has written an open letter to the UK education sector and universities that specialise in building surveying degrees in response to the widening skills gap in the subsidence claims sector.
There is a real need
