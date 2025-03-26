SSP completes 18-month cloud migration at £3m cost

SSP Broker has completed its cloud migration of more than 400 brokers after 18 months, costing the software house £3m.

It added brokers can now manage their customers, track policy renewals and process claims, in a more streamlined, secure and compliant manner.

Brokers will benefit from speed to market of new product innovations from SSP, the technology specialists claimed. The firm cited that further cloud-based solutions will allow brokers to compete more effectively in the personal and commercial lines market.

Managing director Martyn Mathews, pictured, told Insurance Age the business is going through a